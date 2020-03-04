Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed flat on Wednesday with investors cautious as they eyed results from the race to become the Democratic challenger to US President Donald Trump

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed flat on Wednesday with investors cautious as they eyed results from the race to become the Democratic challenger to US President Donald Trump.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.08 percent, or 17.33 points, to end at 21,100.06, while the broader Topix index was down 0.17 percent, or 2.62 points, at 1,502.50.