Tokyo's Nikkei Flat As Investors Eye Democratic Race
Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:55 AM
Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed flat on Wednesday with investors cautious as they eyed results from the race to become the Democratic challenger to US President Donald Trump
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed flat on Wednesday with investors cautious as they eyed results from the race to become the Democratic challenger to US President Donald Trump.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.08 percent, or 17.33 points, to end at 21,100.06, while the broader Topix index was down 0.17 percent, or 2.62 points, at 1,502.50.