Tokyo's Nikkei Hits Fresh One-year High On Hope For Trade Deal

Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei hits fresh one-year high on hope for trade deal

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose to another one-year high on Monday, tracking rallies on Wall Street after upbeat comments from US trade officials about progress in talks with China

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose to another one-year high on Monday, tracking rallies on Wall Street after upbeat comments from US trade officials about progress in talks with China.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.30 percent, or 67.46 points, to close at 22,867.27, rising for a sixth straight session.

The broader Topix index was flat at 1,648.43.

