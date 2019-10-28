(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose to another one-year high on Monday, tracking rallies on Wall Street after upbeat comments from US trade officials about progress in talks with China

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.30 percent, or 67.46 points, to close at 22,867.27, rising for a sixth straight session.

The broader Topix index was flat at 1,648.43.