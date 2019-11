(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 1.7 percent on Tuesday to its highest level in nearly 13 months after Wall Street shares surged on optimism over US-China trade talks.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 1.76 percent, or 401.22 points, to close at 23,251.99, the highest since October 10 last year.

The broader Topix index was up 1.66 percent, or 27.66 points, at 1,694.16.