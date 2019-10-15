Tokyo's Nikkei Hits Near Six-month High On US-China Deal 15 October 2019
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped to a near-six-month high Tuesday as investors played catch-up with global rallies on a US-China trade deal
The Nikkei 225 index gained 1.87 percent, or 408.34 points, to close at 22,207.21, the highest since late April. The broader Topix index was up 1.56 percent, or 24.93 points, at 1,620.20.