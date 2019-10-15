Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped to a near-six-month high Tuesday as investors played catch-up with global rallies on a US-China trade deal

The Nikkei 225 index gained 1.87 percent, or 408.34 points, to close at 22,207.21, the highest since late April. The broader Topix index was up 1.56 percent, or 24.93 points, at 1,620.20.