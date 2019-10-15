UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Hits Near Six-month High On US-China Deal 15 October 2019

15th October 2019

Tokyo's Nikkei hits near six-month high on US-China deal 15 October 2019

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped to a near-six-month high Tuesday as investors played catch-up with global rallies on a US-China trade deal

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped to a near-six-month high Tuesday as investors played catch-up with global rallies on a US-China trade deal.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 1.87 percent, or 408.34 points, to close at 22,207.21, the highest since late April. The broader Topix index was up 1.56 percent, or 24.93 points, at 1,620.20.

