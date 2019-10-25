Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose to a one-year high on Friday, supported by a relatively cheap yen and after some US indexes finished higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose to a one-year high on Friday, supported by a relatively cheap Yen and after some US indexes finished higher.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.22 percent, or 49.21 points, to close at 22,799.81, rising for a fifth straight session.

The broader Topix index was up 0.29 percent, or 4.70 points, at 1,648.44.