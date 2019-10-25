UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Hits One-year High On Cheap Yen

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:35 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei hits one-year high on cheap yen

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose to a one-year high on Friday, supported by a relatively cheap yen and after some US indexes finished higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose to a one-year high on Friday, supported by a relatively cheap Yen and after some US indexes finished higher.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.22 percent, or 49.21 points, to close at 22,799.81, rising for a fifth straight session. Over the week, it added 1.4 percent.

The broader Topix index was up 0.29 percent, or 4.70 points, at 1,648.44, increasing 1.6 percent from a week earlier.

"The yen has been stable in recent sessions, and even though the Dow ended down in New York, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 finished higher, so that's a tailwind for Japanese shares," Hideyuki Suzuki, head of investment research at SBI Securities, told AFP.

The Dollar fetched 108.67 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 108.66 yen in New York.

Investors are watching corporate earnings reports, but "they are not very worried," he added.

They are also taking relief from the fact that key central banks including the US Federal Reserve and the ECB remain dovish over monetary policy, he added.

"The market is slightly overheating, but buying sentiment remains strong due to hope for additional fiscal measures by the Japanese government," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"While cashing in on the recent gains, investors are picking individual shares showing a positive performance in earnings," Horiuchi told AFP.

Among major shares in Tokyo, chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron jumped 2.55 percent to 21,880 yen with precision and electronic parts maker Nidec up 2.93 percent at 15,935 yen.

Sony, which will announce its first-half earnings next week, lost 0.41 percent to 6,314 yen.

