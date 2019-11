(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed at a fresh 13-month high on Wednesday on optimism over US-China trade talks.

The Nikkei 225 index, which logged its best finish in nearly 13 months on Tuesday, added 0.22 percent, or 51.83 points, to end at 23,303.82.

The broader Topix index was flat, edging up 0.02 percent, or 0.29 points, at 1,694.45.