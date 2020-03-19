Tokyo's key Nikkei index ended down 1.04 percent Thursday, as market heavyweight SoftBank Group nosedived more than 17 percent and investors shrugged off massive central bank coronavirus-related interventions

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):Tokyo's key Nikkei index ended down 1.04 percent Thursday, as market heavyweight SoftBank Group nosedived more than 17 percent and investors shrugged off massive central bank coronavirus-related interventions.

After opening higher, the Nikkei 225 index ended down 173.72 points at 16,552.83 points, but the broader Topix index closed up 0.97 percent or 12.38 points at 1,283.22.