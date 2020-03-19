UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Closes Down 1.04%

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:36 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes down 1.04%

Tokyo's key Nikkei index ended down 1.04 percent Thursday, as market heavyweight SoftBank Group nosedived more than 17 percent and investors shrugged off massive central bank coronavirus-related interventions

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):Tokyo's key Nikkei index ended down 1.04 percent Thursday, as market heavyweight SoftBank Group nosedived more than 17 percent and investors shrugged off massive central bank coronavirus-related interventions.

After opening higher, the Nikkei 225 index ended down 173.72 points at 16,552.83 points, but the broader Topix index closed up 0.97 percent or 12.38 points at 1,283.22.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Market

Recent Stories

UN chief picks Swiss humanitarian expert Philippe ..

1 minute ago

3% Pakistanis claim that they or a family member h ..

7 minutes ago

PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices During Cor ..

12 minutes ago

West unleashes billions to shield economy in virus ..

1 minute ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.