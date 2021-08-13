Tokyo's Nikkei Index Closes Down On Virus Worries
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:43 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei Index closed lower on Friday as worries over rising coronavirus infections in Japan weighed on the market.
The Nikkei 225 index slid 0.14 percent, or 37.87 points, to end at 27,977.15, while the broader Topix index was up 0.15 percent, or 2.84 points, at 1,956.39.