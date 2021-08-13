Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei Index closed lower on Friday as worries over rising coronavirus infections in Japan weighed on the market

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei Index closed lower on Friday as worries over rising coronavirus infections in Japan weighed on the market.

The Nikkei 225 index slid 0.14 percent, or 37.87 points, to end at 27,977.15, while the broader Topix index was up 0.15 percent, or 2.84 points, at 1,956.39.