Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed higher on Thursday in cautious trade ahead of a deadline for the US to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.14 percent or 32.95 points at 23,424.81, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.12 percent or 2.12 points to close at 1,712.83.