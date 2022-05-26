UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Closes Lower 26th May, 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 12:33 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes lower 26th May, 2022

Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index closed lower Thursday on fears over inflationary pressure due to the war in Ukraine, but with few fresh market-moving events

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index closed lower Thursday on fears over inflationary pressure due to the war in Ukraine, but with few fresh market-moving events.

The Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.27 percent, or 72.96 points, at 26,604.84, while the broader Topix index closed 0.05 percent, or 1.00 points, higher at 1,877.58.

The Tokyo market started with gains extending Wall Street rallies, but later started to slip "following Chinese shares", Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The Japanese market "lacked a sense of direction" with a dearth of market-moving events, it added.

The Dollar fetched 127.29 Yen in Asia, against 127.26 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Global markets perked up overnight after the US Federal Reserve released its minutes in which policymakers, as investors expected, agreed that they need to raise rates by 50 basis points in the next two meetings.

Market players are now eyeing the release of US GDP data later in the day, said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

However, inflationary pressure due to the war in Ukraine continued to worry investors.

"The recent oil shock is the most worrying price spike of the various inflationary inputs and the biggest driver of recession risk, not rate hikes," Innes said.

In Tokyo, Mitsubishi Electric dropped 4.15 percent to 1,363.5 yen, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest sank 3.63 percent to 8,220 yen, and Takeda Pharmaceutical was off 0.66 percent at 3,762 yen.

Toyota rallied 1.68 percent to 2.082 yen, SoftBank Group gained 1.22 percent to 5,164 yen, and Sony Group ended up 0.54 percent at 11,265 yen.

ANA Holdings gained 1.90 percent to 2,549.5 yen and its rival Japan Airlines rallied 2.24 percent to 2,325 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Dollar China Driver Oil Tokyo Price New York Japan Market Mitsubishi Asia

Recent Stories

UoS released admissions schedule for Associate pro ..

UoS released admissions schedule for Associate programs

2 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 18,816 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 18,816 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for most part ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for most parts of KP

2 minutes ago
 S. Korea's corporate bond sale logs double-digit g ..

S. Korea's corporate bond sale logs double-digit growth in April

2 minutes ago
 China's Inner Mongolia sees foreign trade up 7.4 p ..

China's Inner Mongolia sees foreign trade up 7.4 pct in January-April

5 minutes ago
 Singapore's manufacturing output grows 6.2 pct in ..

Singapore's manufacturing output grows 6.2 pct in April

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.