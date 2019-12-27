UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Index Closes Lower Ahead Of Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:02 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes lower ahead of holidays

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Friday as trade lacked major cues and fewer investors participated ahead of the year-end holidays

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.36 percent, or 87.20 points, to end at 23,837.72, while the broader Topix index was up 0.11 percent, or 1.98 points, at 1,733.18.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.36 percent, or 87.20 points, to end at 23,837.72, while the broader Topix index was up 0.11 percent, or 1.98 points, at 1,733.18.

