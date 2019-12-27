(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Friday as trade lacked major cues and fewer investors participated ahead of the year-end holidays.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.36 percent, or 87.20 points, to end at 23,837.72, while the broader Topix index was up 0.11 percent, or 1.98 points, at 1,733.18.