Tokyo's key Nikkei index reversed earlier losses to end slightly higher Monday, though investors were largely cautious ahead of a public holiday in Japan

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index reversed earlier losses to end slightly higher Monday, though investors were largely cautious ahead of a public holiday in Japan.

The Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.09 percent, or 28.24 points, to end at 29,774.11, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.08 percent, or 1.71 points, to 2,042.82.