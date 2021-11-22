UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Closes Marginally Higher On 22nd Nov, 2021

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 12:19 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes marginally higher on 22nd Nov, 2021

Tokyo's key Nikkei index reversed earlier losses to end slightly higher Monday, though investors were largely cautious ahead of a public holiday in Japan

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index reversed earlier losses to end slightly higher Monday, though investors were largely cautious ahead of a public holiday in Japan.

The Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.09 percent, or 28.24 points, to end at 29,774.11, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.08 percent, or 1.71 points, to 2,042.82.

