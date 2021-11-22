Tokyo's Nikkei Index Closes Marginally Higher On 22nd Nov, 2021
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 12:19 PM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index reversed earlier losses to end slightly higher Monday, though investors were largely cautious ahead of a public holiday in Japan.
The Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.09 percent, or 28.24 points, to end at 29,774.11, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.08 percent, or 1.71 points, to 2,042.82.