Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo's leading Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Friday supported by an expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this month, but profit-taking offset some earlier gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.20 percent or 42.37 points at 21,685.90 in early trade, while the broader Topix index closed down 0.15 percent or 2.32 points at 1,576.31.