Tokyo's Nikkei Index Ends Down 2.7% On Virus Fears

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei index ends down 2.7% on virus fears

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down 2.72 percent lower on Friday as worries over the spread of the new coronavirus intensified, pushing the Yen higher against the Dollar.

The key Nikkei 225 ended down 579.37 points at 20,749.75 while the broader Topix index ended down 2.92 percent or 44.25 points at 1,471.46.

