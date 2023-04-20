(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed higher on Thursday following recent gains, as investors parsed US corporate earnings announcements for new trading cues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.18 percent, or 50.81 points, to end at 28,657.57, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.03 percent, or 0.65 points, to 2.039.73.

The dollar fetched 134.56 yen, against 134.68 yen on Wednesday in New York.

Market players have been digesting quarterly earnings from the biggest American banks, with Morgan Stanley reporting a sharp decline in profits but still beating forecasts.

Stubbornly high UK inflation also prompted speculation about further tightening by the Bank of England -- sending global shares lower including the Dow on Wall Street, which closed down 0.

2 percent.

"The hotter-than-hot UK CPI brought back into focus that global inflation is proving more difficult to stamp out amid underlying solid demand," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

Traders in Japan were "spooked" by the UK reading as well as some underwhelming earnings, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

This caused Tokyo stocks to fall at the open, but they later rebounded, led by gains in shares related to inbound tourism, the brokerage added.

Takashimaya, which runs luxury department stores, surged 3.71 percent to 2,068 yen after the government announced on Wednesday the number of foreign tourists to Japan jumped to 1.8 million in March.

SoftBank Group tumbled 1.64 percent to 5,094 yen, Sony Group edged up 0.12 percent to 12,325 yen and Toyota was down 0.52 percent at 1,814 yen.