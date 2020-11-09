Tokyo, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed up by more than 2 percent on Monday after Joe Biden was elected the next US president in a close contest that eventually delivered the outcome the market expected.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 2.12 percent or 514.61 points to end at 24,839.84 while the broader Topix index added 1.41 percent or 23.41 points to 1,681.90.