Tokyo, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares opened lower on Monday as attacks on Ukraine intensified while nations and businesses imposed more sanctions against Russia.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.03 percent or 528.23 points to 25,457.24 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.73 percent or 31.83 points to 1,813.11.