Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened flat on Tuesday in cautious trade after a US rally halted, with investors shifting their focus to a US-China online summit later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.05 percent or 14.32 points at 29,762.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.17 percent or 3.51 points at 2,052.03.