Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened lower on Wednesday in cautious trade ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.11 percent or 31.22 points at 28,401.42 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.07 percent or 1.38 points at 1,975.19.