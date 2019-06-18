Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei stocks index opened slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors took to the sidelines ahead of results from the US Federal Reserve's meeting this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.08 percent or 15.99 points at 21,108.01 in early trade, while the broader Topix Index was up 0.05 percent or 0.77 points at 1,540.51.