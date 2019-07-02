(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened slightly lower Tuesday on profit-taking after rallying more than two percent in the previous session on news that the US and China had struck a trade war truce.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.05 percent or 11.65 points at 21,718.32 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.11 percent or 1.77 points at 1,586.62.