Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Tokyo's leading Nikkei stocks index opened marginally lower on Tuesday after a quiet Wall Street session with all eyes on a heavily anticipated US-China meeting at the Group of 20 summit later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.03 percent or 5.44 points at 21,280.55 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.12 percent or 1.89 points at 1,549.63.