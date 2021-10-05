UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Plummets More Than Three Percent

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:50 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei index plummets more than three percent

Tokyo, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo's Nikkei index fell more than three percent in late morning trade on Tuesday, with investors rattled by continued US inflation worries, rising interest rates and the crisis at China's Evergrande.

The headline index was down 3.27 percent or 931.17 points at 27,513.

72 just before 0200 GMT, while the broader Topix dipped 1.90 percent or 37.55 points to 1,936.37.

"On the back of the falls of US shares and worries about the outlook of the Chinese economy, selling of futures led" the Nikkei down to 27,460.29 before it trimmed losses, Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

A wide range of shares came under pressure, particularly maritime transport, electronic machinery, and precision equipment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th October 2021

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Financial Services Authority provides the ri ..

Dubai Financial Services Authority provides the right regulatory framework for t ..

7 hours ago
 UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in ..

UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in West Asian Championship

7 hours ago
 TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive ..

9 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in launching joint environmental ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.