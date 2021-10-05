Tokyo, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo's Nikkei index fell more than three percent in late morning trade on Tuesday, with investors rattled by continued US inflation worries, rising interest rates and the crisis at China's Evergrande.

The headline index was down 3.27 percent or 931.17 points at 27,513.

72 just before 0200 GMT, while the broader Topix dipped 1.90 percent or 37.55 points to 1,936.37.

"On the back of the falls of US shares and worries about the outlook of the Chinese economy, selling of futures led" the Nikkei down to 27,460.29 before it trimmed losses, Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

A wide range of shares came under pressure, particularly maritime transport, electronic machinery, and precision equipment.