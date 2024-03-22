Open Menu

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Renews Record High At Close

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 09:52 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei index renews record high at close

Okyo's key Nikkei index ended at another record on Friday after Wall Street stocks also hit fresh highs on optimism about the US economy and Fed policy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Tokyo's key Nikkei index ended at another record on Friday after Wall Street stocks also hit fresh highs on optimism about the US economy and Fed policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.18 percent, or 72.77 points, to end at 40,888.43, while the broader Topix index added 0.61 percent, or 17.01 points, to 2,813.22.

The Dollar stood at 151.43 yen, against 151.65 Yen on Thursday in New York.

Overnight in Wall Street, all three major indices climbed to fresh records, led by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which moved nearer to 40,000 points.

The risk-on sentiment coupled with a weaker yen "reassured investors" in Japan and prompted Nikkei to top 41,000 soon after the market opening, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

But traders "grew vigilant against the market's short-term overheat" and gains struggled to widen, the brokerage said.

On Friday, government data showed Japan's core consumer price index stood at 2.8 percent in February, in line with market expectations and following 2.0 percent inflation in January.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing advanced 1.17 percent to 47,410 yen, Toyota climbed 1.92 percent to 3,872 yen and Sony Group was up 0.18 percent to 13,450 yen.

SoftBank Group lost 0.17 percent to 9,247 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Price New York Japan January February Stocks Market All Government Toyota Top Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

21 seconds ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

22 seconds ago
 Flag change on new England football kit causes upr ..

Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar

24 seconds ago
 Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' i ..

Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management

4 minutes ago
 LHC says factories' power disconnections should be ..

LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution

4 minutes ago
 HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in se ..

HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days

2 minutes ago
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropp ..

Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas

2 minutes ago
 Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisala ..

Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

2 minutes ago
 PM, Saudi Fund delegation discuss development proj ..

PM, Saudi Fund delegation discuss development projects

2 minutes ago
 Rain likely at isolated places in KP, central Punj ..

Rain likely at isolated places in KP, central Punjab, northern Balochistan

12 seconds ago
 Stock listing offers windfall for Trump as bond de ..

Stock listing offers windfall for Trump as bond deadline looms

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business