Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index surged more than three percent on Friday after robust gains on Wall Street, despite US inflation data jumping more than expected.

The Nikkei 225 was up 3.22 percent, or 844.44 points, at 27,081.86 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index rose 2.48 percent, or 46.05 points, to 1,900.66.

It came after the US market staged a comeback, with the Dow soaring 2.8 percent and the Nasdaq adding 2.2 percent, even though fresh data showed high US inflation.

Analysts attributed the gains in New York to short-term moves, as well as rekindled bullish sentiments after recent losses that have made some shares attractive.

"After the major overnight gains on Wall Street, the Tokyo market today should also see a large rebound in early trade," brokerage house Monex said in a note.

"A key now is whether the Nikkei can maintain the momentum after early trade and try to advance to higher ranges." But global markets still face various uncertainties.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her beleaguered chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng are under pressure to scrap more of their economic policies, which were key parts of the new leader's agenda.

Investors also remained focused on the speed and the scale of US rate hikes to fight inflation.

In the forex market, the Dollar traded at 147.15 Yen in Tokyo, after touching 147.66 yen overnight Thursday and standing at 147.22 yen in late afternoon in New York.

The Japanese government last month intervened in the market to reverse the trend, only to see the dollar climb further in a month.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing soared 7.15 percent to 84,310 yen after the company announced a record annual profits.

Sony Group jumped 4.75 percent to 9,747 yen. SoftBank Group gained 4.37 percent to 5,708 yen.

Advantest, a major producer of testing kits for semiconductors, grew 2.18 percent to 7,000 yen. Toyota added 1.38 percent to 2,011 yen, and energy developer Inpex firmed 1.88 percent to 1,514 yen.