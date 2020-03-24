(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ):Tokyo's key Nikkei stock index surged more than four percent in early trade on Tuesday, boosted by a weak yen and aggressive asset-buying from the Bank of Japan.

The Nikkei 225 index shot up 4.65 percent or 785.51 points to 17,673.29 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 2.64 percent or 34.13 points at 1,326.14.