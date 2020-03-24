UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Surges 4.6% On Weak Yen, BoJ Buying

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:48 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei index surges 4.6% on weak yen, BoJ buying

Tokyo's key Nikkei stock index surged more than four percent in early trade on Tuesday, boosted by a weak yen and aggressive asset-buying from the Bank of Japan

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ):Tokyo's key Nikkei stock index surged more than four percent in early trade on Tuesday, boosted by a weak yen and aggressive asset-buying from the Bank of Japan.

The Nikkei 225 index shot up 4.65 percent or 785.51 points to 17,673.29 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 2.64 percent or 34.13 points at 1,326.14.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Japan From

Recent Stories

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 7% on weak yen, ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish Military Vows to Ensure Expansion of M4 Hi ..

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus tally rises to 887 in Pakistan

24 minutes ago

Delhi's rebel gym goers risk virus to pump iron

4 minutes ago

UK announces lockdown to control spread of Coronav ..

54 minutes ago

'Naya Pakistan' expects ten areas of cooperation w ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.