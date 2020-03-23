(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index on Monday gained more than two percent on a weak Yen, with investors apparently unmoved by growing speculation that the Tokyo Olympics will be postponed over virus concerns.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 2.02 percent, or 334.95 points, to close at 16,887.78, while the broader Topix index was, up 0.68 percent, or 8.79 points, at 1,292.01.