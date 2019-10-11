Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained more than one percent Friday on growing hopes for progress in a planned high-level meeting between US and Chinese trade officials later in the day

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.15 percent, or 246.89 points, to close at 21,798.87, while the broader Topix index was up 0.88 percent, or 13.85 points, at 1,595.27.