Tokyo's Nikkei Opens Down 2% On Global Market Jitters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 08:50 AM

Tokyo, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened down two percent on Wednesday, extending global market jitters, as traders worried about a strengthening Dollar, rising oil prices and fears of a US debt default.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 2.00 percent or 602.55 points at 29,581.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 2.11 percent or 43.83 points to 2,037.94.

