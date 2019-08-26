(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index plunged as much as 2.6 percent at the open on Monday as the Yen surged against the Dollar on escalating US-China trade tensions.

The Nikkei 225 was down 2.56 percent, or 529.86 points, to 20,181.05 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 2.45 percent, or 36.78 points, to 1,465.47.