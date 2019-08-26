UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Opens Down 2.6% As Yen Surges On Trade Fears

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:00 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei opens down 2.6% as yen surges on trade fears

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index plunged as much as 2.6 percent at the open on Monday as the Yen surged against the Dollar on escalating US-China trade tensions.

The Nikkei 225 was down 2.56 percent, or 529.86 points, to 20,181.05 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 2.45 percent, or 36.78 points, to 1,465.47.

