Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index dropped more than two percent at the open on Monday on concerns over the potential impact of a new coronavirus that has killed 80 people.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 2.04 percent, or 486.13 points, to 23,341.05 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.84 percent, or 31.77 points, to 1,698.67.

"Worries over the coronavirus have been strengthening, as it has spread to France, Nepal, Australia, and Malaysia, with investors nervously watching reports about the increasing number of patients," Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

The Dollar fetched 108.

93 Yen in early Asian trade, against 109.23 yen in New York on Friday.

In Tokyo, airlines were among the losers, with Japan Airlines diving 4.20 percent to 3,124 yen and ANA Holdings losing 3.94 percent to 3,408 yen.

Automakers were also lower, with Honda, which has a plant in the quarantined city where the virus emerged, trading down 1.84 percent at 2,906 yen, and Nissan down 2.12 percent at 603 yen.

Market heavyweight Fast Retailing, the Uniqlo casual wear operator which has a number of outlets and supplying partner plants, was down 3.43 percent at 59,840 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.6 percent at 28,989.73.