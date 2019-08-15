(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened down nearly two percent on Thursday after Wall Street shares nosedived on fears for the global economy.

The Nikkei 225 index was down 1.93 percent or 398.51 points at 20,256.62 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 2.01 percent or 30.14 points to 1,469.36.