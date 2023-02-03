Tokyo, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened higher Friday following rallies by US tech shares on forecast-beating results by Facebook owner Meta that boosted investor confidence about upcoming earnings from other giants.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.29 percent, or 78.97 points, at 27,481.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index inched down 0.02 percent, or 0.34 points, to 1,964.83.

The Dollar fetched 128.70 yen, against 128.62 Yen in New York on Thursday.

Better-than-expected results by Facebook parent Meta helped drive a rally in tech stocks that sent the Nasdaq Composite up by more than three percent.

But while online shopping giant Amazon beat expectations with its quarterly sales numbers, Alphabet and Apple fell short, with the iPhone maker seeing a fall in sales of its flagship product.

"Stocks in Japan were seen starting higher following substantial gains on the Nasdaq," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

A wait-and-see mood is likely to take hold of traders ahead of the release of US employment data, Kanayama added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group added 1.18 percent to 6,393 yen, Sony Group surged 4.22 percent to 11,975 yen, and Toyota was up 0.47 percent to 1,889.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing climbed 1.12 percent to 80,860 yen.

Top airline ANA spiked 2.78 percent to 2,911 yen, after lifting its annual net profit forecast for the financial year ending March 2023 to 60 billion yen from an earlier projection of 40 billion yen.

Its rival Japan Airlines, meanwhile, plunged 3.44 percent to 2,603 yen, after revising down its net profit estimate to 25 billion yen from 45 billion yen.