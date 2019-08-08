Tokyo, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened higher on Thursday, as investors hunted for bargains after four days of losses driven by concerns over trade tensions between the United States and China.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.30 percent or 61.87 points to 20,578.43 in early trade while the broader Topix index inched higher by 0.04 percent or 0.59 points to 1,500.52.