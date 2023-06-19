UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Opens Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei opens lower

Tokyo's key Nikkei index drifted lower at the open on Monday, following falls on Wall Street and the Bank of Japan's widely predicted decision to keep its policies unchanged

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo's key Nikkei index drifted lower at the open on Monday, following falls on Wall Street and the Bank of Japan's widely predicted decision to keep its policies unchanged.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.14 percent, or 47.77 points, to 33,658.31 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.12 percent, or 2.71 points, to 2,303.07.

The dollar stood at 141.82 yen, against 141.84 yen seen in New York on Friday.

On Friday, Wall Street capped an unusually strong week by giving back a fraction of the gains caused by surging expectations about the improving economy.

In Tokyo on Monday, cautious trading unfolded as stocks zigzagged between positive and negative territory.

While the market in Japan "was seen starting on a firm note due to a weaker yen, the question is whether this firmness will continue throughout the day amid profit-taking selling", IwaiCosmo securities said in a note.

Last Friday also saw the BoJ announce it would maintain its long-standing, ultra-loose monetary policy.

The announcement prompted the Japanese currency to sink to around 141.39 yen per dollar in the afternoon, from around 140.20 yen in the morning.

Among major shares in Tokyo on Monday, SoftBank Group lost 1.76 percent to 6,522 yen, Sony Group trimmed 0.50 percent to 13,695 yen and Toyota gave up 0.97 percent to 2,293.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 0.21 percent to 37,130 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market From Toyota

Recent Stories

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal ..

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal Khawar's plastic surgery cont ..

42 minutes ago
 Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans to Ex ..

Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans to Expand Construction in West Bank

1 minute ago
 Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those i ..

Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those involved in sending people abro ..

54 minutes ago
 Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in ..

Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in holy city of Madina Munawwara ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says ..

Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says Javed Miandad

2 hours ago
 Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Revi ..

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Review of Judgments & Orders Act 2 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.