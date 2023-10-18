Open Menu

Tokyo's Nikkei Opens Lower

Published October 18, 2023

Tokyo's Nikkei opens lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened lower Wednesday, with investors digesting US retail sales data and a rise in US Treasury yields.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.11 percent, or 35.19 points, at 32,005.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.07 percent, or 1.63 points, at 2,293.71.

The Dollar stood at 149.72 yen, against 149.82 Yen seen on Tuesday in New York.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks ended mostly unchanged as traders digested the retail sales data and company earnings including major banks.

US retail sales increased more than expected last month, up 0.7 percent from August according to government data, adding to concerns over a further rate hike.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, closely watched as a benchmark on interest rates, climbed above 4.

8 percent.

"The directionless trading on Wall Street leaves the market in Japan hard-pressed to find fresh clues," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

But still, the Tokyo market "is seen starting stronger inheriting the basis of significant gains from yesterday," Kanayama added.

At the same time, investors are paying close attention to a flurry of economic data due for release soon, including China's July-September GDP.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group trimmed 0.68 percent to 6,499 yen, Sony Group gave up 0.58 percent to 12,730 yen and Toyota lost 0.09 percent to 2,678.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing shed 0.08 percent to 35,270 yen.

