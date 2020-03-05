(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than one percent on Thursday, helped by a sharp rebound on Wall Street after former US vice president Joe Biden's strong Democratic Primary performance.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 1.09 percent, or 229.06 points, to 21,329.12, while the broader Topix index was up 0.88 percent, or 13.21 points, at 1,515.71.