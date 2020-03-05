(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than one percent on Thursday, helped by a sharp rebound on Wall Street after former US vice president Joe Biden's strong Democratic primary performance

The Nikkei 225 index gained 1.09 percent, or 229.06 points, to 21,329.12, while the broader Topix index was up 0.88 percent, or 13.21 points, at 1,515.71.

"A surge in US shares... is helping a rebound in Japanese shares," Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

Wall Street stocks rocketed higher, as Joe Biden's strong performance in the US Democratic primary shifted focus from the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden's success in the Super Tuesday contests transformed the landscape in the Democratic battle for the right to take on President Donald Trump, establishing the former vice president as a major rival to leftist Bernie Sanders, who has worried investors.

"The positive momentum traced from New York continued for the rest of the day," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Measures taken by each country to tackle the virus are also easing selling pressure further," Horiuchi told AFP.

The Dollar fetched 107.35 Yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 107.55 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, major blue-chip exporters rallied, with Sony trading up 1.73 percent at 6,929 yen, Toyota up 0.48 percent at 7,008 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron up 0.48 percent at 22,960 yen.

Takeda Pharmaceutical rallied 3.50 percent to 3,896 yen after it announced it will work to develop a medicine to cure the new coronavirus.