Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Tokyo blue chip stocks emerged above water to end higher Friday, driven by gains for Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing after a bright earnings forecast, as players awaited fresh US data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.54 percent, or 145.08 points, at 26,788.47, but the broader Topix index moved in a narrow band, ending down 0.03 percent, or 0.63 points, at 1,892.50.

The Tokyo market was cheered that the Nasdaq index finished nominally above water and avoided ending in the red, and there were also tailwinds from a weak yen, which stood at 138.85 yen, compared with 138.93 Yen in New York.

Investors' general buying appetite remained intact, analysts said.

"Buy orders came as shares slipped, letting (the Nikkei) rebound," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The Nikkei's gain was also driven by a roaring 8.70 percent surge to 76,230 yen of heavily weighted Fast Retailing.

This alone lifted the Nikkei index by about 210 yen, local media said.

Fast Retailing on Thursday upgraded its annual earnings for the year to August, now expecting a record net profit of 250 billion yen ($1.8 billion), up nearly 50 percent from the previous year.

The Tokyo market however faced pressure from profit-taking as well as general concern over the global slowdown.

Some investors also took to the sidelines before the release of US data such as retail sales and consumer confidence, as Japan goes into a three day weekend.

Among major shares, exporters benefitted.

Toyota added 1.31 percent to 2,163 yen. Nintendo jumped 3.16 percent to 61,990 yen.

SoftBank Group started in positive territory, but ended down 1.65 percent at 5,296 yen after a Wall Street Journal report said executives from Alibaba's cloud division have been called in for talks by Shanghai authorities in connection with the theft of a vast police database.

SoftBank Group owns roughly 25 percent of Alibaba shares.

Hitachi lost 0.76 percent at 6,379 yen.