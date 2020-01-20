UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Rises For Third Straight Session

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei rises for third straight session

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained for a third consecutive session on Monday, with investor sentiment buoyed by fresh record-setting advances on Wall Street and a weak yen against the dollar

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained for a third consecutive session on Monday, with investor sentiment buoyed by fresh record-setting advances on Wall Street and a weak Yen against the Dollar.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.18 percent, or 42.25 points, to close at 24,083.51 while the broader Topix index was up 0.50 percent, or 8.72 points, at 1,744.16.

