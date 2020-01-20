Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained for a third consecutive session on Monday, with investor sentiment buoyed by fresh record-setting advances on Wall Street and a weak yen against the dollar

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.18 percent, or 42.25 points, to close at 24,083.51 while the broader Topix index was up 0.50 percent, or 8.72 points, at 1,744.16.