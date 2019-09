Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index edged down on Wednesday as investors cashed in on recent gains after a 10-day winning streak

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index edged down on Wednesday as investors cashed in on recent gains after a 10-day winning streak.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.18 percent, or 40.61 points, to close at 21,960.71, while the broader Topix index was down 0.49 percent, or 7.96 points, at 1,606.62.