Tokyo's Nikkei Snaps Losing Streak 25 March 2021

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed up more than 1.1 percent on bargain-hunting Thursday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as investors shrugged off North Korea's launch of two suspected ballistic missiles.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.14 percent, or 324.36 points, to 28,729.88, while the broader Topix index gained 1.40 percent, or 26.97 points, to 1,955.55.

