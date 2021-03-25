Okyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed up more than 1.1 percent on bargain-hunting Thursday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as investors shrugged off North Korea's launch of two suspected ballistic missiles

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed up more than 1.1 percent on bargain-hunting Thursday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as investors shrugged off North Korea's launch of two suspected ballistic missiles.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.14 percent, or 324.36 points, to 28,729.88, while the broader Topix index gained 1.40 percent, or 26.97 points, to 1,955.55.