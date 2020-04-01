UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Tumbles On Growing Virus Concern

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:00 PM

Tokyo stocks tumbled more than four percent on Wednesday, in line with an Asia-wide sell-off fuelled by concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, while fears are also growing of a possible lockdown in the capital

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ):Tokyo stocks tumbled more than four percent on Wednesday, in line with an Asia-wide sell-off fuelled by concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, while fears are also growing of a possible lockdown in the capital.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 4.50 percent, or 851.60 points, to close at 18,065.41, marking a third straight drop, while the broader Topix index sank 3.70 percent, or 51.96 points, to 1,351.08.

Traders were given a negative lead from Wall Street, where the Dow dropped almost two percent, reflecting the economic hit from unprecedented government actions to shut down activity.

The Dow lost more than 23 percent for the quarter, its worst since 1987, as the US shut down major parts of its economy in response to the pandemic.

Market sentiment in Tokyo also suffered from a key survey released early Wednesday showing confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers had plunged into negative territory for the first time in seven years, as demand and production are battered.

The Bank of Japan's March Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of minus eight among major manufacturers, the first negative reading since March 2013.

"I'm afraid the next Tankan will be worse than this time," Shinichi Yamamoto, a broker at Okasan Securities in Tokyo, told AFP.

The market faced additional selling pressure in late trade after US stock index futures dropped while investors remained nervous about a possible Tokyo lockdown, brokers said.

"If a lockdown is announced, it's going to have a considerable impact on the market," Yamamoto said. "Players are nervously watching every day's infection figures in Tokyo," he added.

The dollar traded at 107.41 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 107.63 yen in New York.

Fujifilm edged down 0.03 percent to 5,437 yen on profit-taking after rising in recent trading on expectations that its anti-flu medicine Avigan will be approved as a treatment for the coronavirus.

Automakers were lower with Honda falling 5.49 percent to 2,296.5 yen and Toyota shedding 2.61 percent to 6,331 yen.

Subaru dropped 2.89 percent to 2,013.5 yen after it announced it would halt its plants in Japan and the US for about 20 days.

