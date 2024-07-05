Tomato price jumps to Rs 480 per kg in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Tomato price has jumped to Rs 480 per kilogram in Bahawalpur here on Friday, two days ahead of Moharram-Ul-Haram.

APP visited local market to ascertain rates of vegetables. It was amazing to ascertain that tomato which was sold out at Rs 50 to 60 per kilogram on Eid-Ul-Azha, now its price has jumped to several times as it was available at Rs 480 per kg in Bahawalpur on Friday.

A local vegetable seller, Ibrar told APP that he had bought a bag of tomato weighing five kilogram at Rs 2,000 from main wholesale vegetable and fruit market of Bahawalpur. Now, I will sell it out at Rs 480 per kg, he added. It is notable that vegetable and meat prices had got remarkable surge in Bahawalpur ahead of Islamic month of Moharram-Ul-Haram.

Lady finger vegetable which was available at Rs 60 per kilogram one week ago, now was available at Rs 150 per kg. Onion vegetable which earlier, was sold out at Rs 70 to 80 per kg, now was available at Rs 120 to 140 per kg.

Poultry meat price has also getting increase ahead of Moharram-Ul-Haram. “Poultry meat price is getting surge as people used to purchase it in huge quantity to cook meal for distributing them among others,” a local shopkeeper said, adding that profiteers used to increase rate of meat, fruits and vegetables ahead of falling of Eid and Moharram-Ul-Haram.