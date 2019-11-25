UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tomato Prices Still High Despite Imports: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 05:01 PM

Tomato prices still high despite imports: Mian Zahid Hussain

Food security issue should not be left to profiteers, Effective vegetable monitoring system demanded

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said tomato prices are not receding despite imports due to profiteer mafia.

The important issue of food security should not be left to profiteers and middlemen, therefore, the federal and provincial governments should join hands for effective monitoring of vegetables, he said.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that there should be a monitoring system like that of important crops to keep prices stable, ensure availability and look after the interests of growers and consumers.

The former minister noted that last year the farmers were selling tomato at Rs3-4 per kg in Sindh while tomato smuggling in August damaged the poor farmers of Baluchistan, therefore, the government must take steps to safeguard the rights of masses and planters.

The price volatility despite imports not only point towards profiteering but also the fact that imports will not resolve the problem. The government should take steps to enhance per acre yield to cater for increasing demand.

The production of tomato is stagnant at 5-6 lakh tonnes, 30 to 40 percent production of vegetable is lost due to supply side constraints and lack of proper storage facilities while smuggling is also an issue.

He said that onion, tomato, and potato are an important part of the diet of people in Pakistan on which there should be no compromise.

Calling for strict action against profiteers, he said that the government would not have delayed the decision to import tomato from Iran if there was a system of monitoring in place which created a panic like situation across the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Import Business Iran Poor Alliance Price August All From Government

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Naftogaz Pledges to Certify New Gas Tran ..

6 minutes ago

Naftogaz Calls for Continuation of Trilateral Gas ..

6 minutes ago

Bar clubs of Hazara division stages protest agains ..

6 minutes ago

Escalation in Northwestern Syria Must Not Disrupt ..

6 minutes ago

US, China 'Very Close' to Signing Phase One Trade ..

4 minutes ago

More Than 20 Children in Samoa Die From Measles Si ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.