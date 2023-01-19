Too Early to Discuss Gas Supplies Via Surviving Nord Stream Branch - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

It is too early to talk about gas supplies via the surviving branch of the Nord Stream, it depends on the results of surveys, there is no conclusion yet, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) It is too early to talk about gas supplies via the surviving branch of the Nord Stream, it depends on the results of surveys, there is no conclusion yet, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Now it's too early to talk about it, the infrastructure is being surveyed there, so there is no final conclusion on this matter in terms of the integrity of the infrastructure. We will look at the results of the survey," Novak said.

When asked when the results of the survey will be available, Novak said: "The work continues."

Supplies via Nord Stream, which was the main route for gas supplies from Russia to Europe, have been significantly reduced since mid-June due to technical problems caused by sanctions after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, and have completely stopped since the end of August.

A month later, on September 26, damage was discovered on three of the four strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. The pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG reported that the damage had been unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timeframe for repairs. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case on an act of international terrorism. The European Union is investigating the possible causes of the damage.