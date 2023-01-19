UrduPoint.com

Too Early To Discuss Gas Supplies Via Surviving Nord Stream Branch - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Too Early to Discuss Gas Supplies Via Surviving Nord Stream Branch - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

It is too early to talk about gas supplies via the surviving branch of the Nord Stream, it depends on the results of surveys, there is no conclusion yet, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) It is too early to talk about gas supplies via the surviving branch of the Nord Stream, it depends on the results of surveys, there is no conclusion yet, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Now it's too early to talk about it, the infrastructure is being surveyed there, so there is no final conclusion on this matter in terms of the integrity of the infrastructure. We will look at the results of the survey," Novak said.

When asked when the results of the survey will be available, Novak said: "The work continues."

Supplies via Nord Stream, which was the main route for gas supplies from Russia to Europe, have been significantly reduced since mid-June due to technical problems caused by sanctions after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, and have completely stopped since the end of August.

A month later, on September 26, damage was discovered on three of the four strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. The pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG reported that the damage had been unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timeframe for repairs. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case on an act of international terrorism. The European Union is investigating the possible causes of the damage.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Nord August September Gas From

Recent Stories

Russian energy minister meets PM; long-term oil, g ..

Russian energy minister meets PM; long-term oil, gas supply from Russia to Pakis ..

42 seconds ago
 22 days of free screenings for breast cancer acros ..

22 days of free screenings for breast cancer across UAE

9 minutes ago
 No Final Decision on What Statistical Evidence Wil ..

No Final Decision on What Statistical Evidence Will Be Allowed in Klyushin Trial ..

44 seconds ago
 AED25.7 billion value of FAB&#039;s financing for ..

AED25.7 billion value of FAB&#039;s financing for sustainable projects in 2022

9 minutes ago
 Stocks slide on returning recession fears

Stocks slide on returning recession fears

2 minutes ago
 Gender responsive budget; essential tool to empowe ..

Gender responsive budget; essential tool to empower women' says National Assembl ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.