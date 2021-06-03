UrduPoint.com
Too Early To Discuss Possible EU Sanctions On Russia Related To Ryanair Incident- Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:39 PM

Too Early to Discuss Possible EU Sanctions on Russia Related to Ryanair Incident- Diplomat

It is too early to discuss the possible EU sanctions on Russia in light of the Ryanair plane recent emergency landing in Belarus, and Moscow hopes that common sense will prevail in Brussels, Russia's permanent representative to the bloc, Vladimir Chizhov, told Sputnik on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) It is too early to discuss the possible EU sanctions on Russia in light of the Ryanair plane recent emergency landing in Belarus, and Moscow hopes that common sense will prevail in Brussels, Russia's permanent representative to the bloc, Vladimir Chizhov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I do not comment on assumptions and do not engage in discussions on what could happen. So, it is too early anyway. I hope common sense will prevail, although it is fading away," Chizhov said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

