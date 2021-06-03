Too Early to Discuss Possible EU Sanctions on Russia Related to Ryanair Incident- Diplomat

It is too early to discuss the possible EU sanctions on Russia in light of the Ryanair plane recent emergency landing in Belarus, and Moscow hopes that common sense will prevail in Brussels, Russia's permanent representative to the bloc, Vladimir Chizhov, told Sputnik on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) It is too early to discuss the possible EU sanctions on Russia in light of the Ryanair plane recent emergency landing in Belarus, and Moscow hopes that common sense will prevail in Brussels, Russia's permanent representative to the bloc, Vladimir Chizhov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I do not comment on assumptions and do not engage in discussions on what could happen. So, it is too early anyway. I hope common sense will prevail, although it is fading away," Chizhov said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

