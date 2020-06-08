Too Early to Say What Oil Cuts OPEC+ Can Introduce in August - Russian Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) It is too early to say what oil cuts can be introduced in August as part of OPEC+ deal, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

"As for August, I think it is too early to make any forecasts. We made a decision for July only. We have carefully studied the situation on the market," Novak said at the press conference of OPEC+.