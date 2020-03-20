UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Central Banks Launch New Bid To Keep Dollars Flowing

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:41 PM

Top central banks launch new bid to keep dollars flowing

Leading central banks on Friday announced a new effort to keep dollars pumping through the virus-plagued world economy

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):Leading central banks on Friday announced a new effort to keep dollars pumping through the virus-plagued world economy.

Starting on Monday, certain dollar liquidity operations among the banks will occur daily rather than weekly, according to a joint statement from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, Bank of Canada and the Swiss National Bank.

The banks first said on March 15 that they were stepping up their cooperation on dollar swap lines, when banks agree to exchange currencies to ensure liquidity in stressed markets.

"To improve the swap lines' effectiveness in providing US dollar funding, these central banks have agreed to increase the frequency of seven-day maturity operations from weekly to daily," the latest statement said.

"These daily operations will commence on Monday, March 23, 2020 and will continue at least through the end of April," it said.

"The swap lines amongst these central banks are available standing facilities and serve as an important liquidity backstop to ease strains in global funding markets, thereby helping to mitigate the effects of such strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses, both domestically and abroad." Major central banks, individually and collectively, are intensifying their efforts to inject some calm after crashes on financial markets caused by fears of a virus-induced global recession.

At the same time, the governments of major economies have announcedhuge spending plans to limit the damage, and world stock markets on Fridayshowed a measure of recovery.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Dollar Canada Bank Same Japan March April 2020 Market From National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

16 minutes ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

36 minutes ago

Paris Police to Increase Monitoring for Quarantine ..

38 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Hurts Tourism in Estonia, Tur ..

38 minutes ago

Greece Stops Tourist Trips to Islands to Curb Spre ..

38 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam University establishes Anti Corona Re ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.